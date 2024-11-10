Nine Entertainment Director Increases Stake with New Purchase

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Catherine West, a director at Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited, has increased her stake in the company by purchasing an additional 44,000 ordinary shares through an on-market transaction, bringing her total to 144,000 shares. This transaction reflects a significant investment as West strengthens her financial interest in the media giant.

