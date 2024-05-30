Nine Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 350,000 additional ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 108,629,024 shares bought back to date. This move is part of an ongoing effort to manage the company’s capital and return value to shareholders.

