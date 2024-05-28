News & Insights

Nine Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

May 28, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 345,000 shares on the previous day. The total number of shares bought back since the beginning of the program has reached 107,934,024. The buy-back involves the company’s ordinary fully paid shares, as part of their market strategy.

