Nine Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 345,000 shares on the previous day. The total number of shares bought back since the beginning of the program has reached 107,934,024. The buy-back involves the company’s ordinary fully paid shares, as part of their market strategy.

