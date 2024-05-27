Nine Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has announced an update to their ongoing share buy-back program, with 340,000 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day, adding to the total of 107,594,024 shares repurchased to date. The announcement, dated 28th May 2024, is part of their routine updates on the buy-back process.

