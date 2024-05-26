Nine Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, with a total of 107,256,024 ordinary shares repurchased to date and an additional 338,000 shares bought back on the previous day. This ongoing initiative is part of the company’s effort to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:NEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.