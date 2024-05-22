News & Insights

Nine Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

May 22, 2024

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has released an update on its stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of an additional 332,000 ordinary shares. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 106,599,108. The announcement, dated May 23, 2024, underscores the company’s continued efforts to return value to shareholders through its ongoing buy-back initiative.

