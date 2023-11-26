Nine Entertainment Co Holdings (ASX:NEC) Price Target Decreased by 5.39% to 2.26

The average one-year price target for Nine Entertainment Co Holdings (ASX:NEC) has been revised to 2.26 / share. This is an decrease of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 2.39 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.97 to a high of 2.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from the latest reported closing price of 1.92 / share.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Maintains 5.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nine Entertainment Co Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEC is 0.06%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 104,951K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,333K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEC by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,448K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,196K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEC by 3.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,675K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,634K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEC by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 7,629K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,129K shares, representing an increase of 19.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEC by 23.18% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,487K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,525K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEC by 2.73% over the last quarter.

