Nine Energy Service reports Q3 EPS (26c) vs. (40c)

Reports Q3 revenue $138.2M vs. $132.4M in Q2. “Despite the average US rig count declining quarter over quarter, we increased our revenue by approximately 4%, with revenue coming in above the originally provided guidance,” said CEO Ann Fox. “Nine outperformed market drivers this quarter due in large part to market share gains across operating basins in our cementing division…The market has mostly stabilized from an activity and pricing perspective, but commodity prices continue to fluctuate with global conflicts, weather and OPEC+ behavior. Natural gas prices remain challenging, keeping activity levels in basins like the Northeast and Haynesville low, impacting all of Nine’s service lines. Due to typical budget exhaustion, weather, and holiday slow-downs, as well as an expected decrease in international tool sales, we anticipate Q4 revenue and profitability to be down compared to Q3. We remain positive on demand and the outlook for oil and natural gas. It is too early to provide specifics on 2025 activity levels, but if we see supportive commodity prices, in conjunction with the resetting of customer budgets, we would anticipate a moderate activity pick up in 2025 over current levels.”

