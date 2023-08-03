Nine Energy Service (NINE) Price Target Decreased by 21.21% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an decrease of 21.21% from the prior estimate of 8.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.81% from the latest reported closing price of 5.03 / share.

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nine Energy Service. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NINE is 0.24%, a decrease of 41.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.63% to 19,891K shares. The put/call ratio of NINE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

SCF Partners holds 9,087K shares representing 26.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,836K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,075K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NINE by 52.12% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 593K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

