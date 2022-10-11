Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:NINE) market cap surged US$27m last week, individual investors who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 28% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, individual investors collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit US$122m market cap following a 28% gain in the stock.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nine Energy Service, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nine Energy Service?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Nine Energy Service already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nine Energy Service's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Nine Energy Service is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that SCF Partners, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 7.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Warren Frazier and Clarity Financial, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Ann Fox directly holds 2.0% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Nine Energy Service

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Nine Energy Service, Inc.. Insiders own US$31m worth of shares in the US$122m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Nine Energy Service. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 27%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Nine Energy Service has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

