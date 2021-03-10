Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$2.31

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$311m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$12.74 per share, some 2.0% larger than the analysts were predicting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:NINE Earnings and Revenue Growth March 10th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from three analysts covering Nine Energy Service is for revenues of US$302.7m in 2021, implying a perceptible 2.6% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 80% to US$2.58. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$302.7m and losses of US$2.58 per share in 2021.

The average price target fell 8.8% to US$2.31, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Nine Energy Service, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$3.00 and the most bearish at US$1.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.6% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.7% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Nine Energy Service is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Nine Energy Service's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Nine Energy Service analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Nine Energy Service that you need to take into consideration.

