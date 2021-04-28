Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:NINE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$64m market-cap company posted a loss of US$379m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Nine Energy Service will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Nine Energy Service is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Energy Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$6.5m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 89% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:NINE Earnings Per Share Growth April 28th 2021

Underlying developments driving Nine Energy Service's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nine Energy Service currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Nine Energy Service which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Nine Energy Service, take a look at Nine Energy Service's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Nine Energy Service worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Nine Energy Service is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Nine Energy Service’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.