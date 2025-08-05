Nine Energy Service, Inc. Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) reported Loss for second quarter of -$10.39 million

The company's earnings totaled -$10.39 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$14.04 million, or -$0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $147.25 million from $132.40 million last year.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

