NINE ENERGY SERVICE Earnings Preview: Recent $NINE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NINE ENERGY SERVICE ($NINE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $136,578,000 and earnings of -$0.24 per share.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE Insider Trading Activity

NINE ENERGY SERVICE insiders have traded $NINE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM MONROE has made 3 purchases buying 960,000 shares for an estimated $1,159,545 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANN G FOX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 197,287 shares for an estimated $217,749 .

. GUY SIRKES (See Remarks) sold 35,380 shares for an estimated $59,155

DAVID CROMBIE (See Remarks) sold 48,722 shares for an estimated $45,944

THEODORE R. MOORE (See Remarks) sold 26,776 shares for an estimated $25,999

NINE ENERGY SERVICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of NINE ENERGY SERVICE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

