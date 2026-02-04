Nine Dragons Paper (SEHK:2689) Price Target Increased by 10.36% to 7.61

The average one-year price target for Nine Dragons Paper (SEHK:2689) has been revised to HK$7.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.36% from the prior estimate of HK$6.90 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.84 to a high of HK$10.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.32% from the latest reported closing price of HK$8.30 / share.

Nine Dragons Paper Maintains 6.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.52%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nine Dragons Paper. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2689 is 0.09%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.54% to 102,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,706K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,610K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,776K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2689 by 37.91% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,167K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,573K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2689 by 29.31% over the last quarter.

WOOD - iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF holds 8,989K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,368K shares , representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2689 by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 6,896K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

