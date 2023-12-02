News & Insights

US Markets

Nine dead after armed men raid Peru's Poderosa mine - ministry

December 02, 2023 — 10:11 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino and Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Recasts throughout, changes sourcing, adds dateline

LIMA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nine people were killed and 15 injured after armed men raided Peru's Poderosa mine with explosives and took hostages, the Interior Ministry said late on Saturday.

Police have "taken control of the situation", seven people have been arrested and weapons seized, the ministry said in a statement, adding it had ordered special forces to the area to support local police.

The attackers entered the mine shaft, using explosive charges, "violently confronting internal security personnel from the company and taking four people hostage", the ministry said.

The attack comes a year after the impeachment and arrest of leftist former President Pedro Castillo, which sparked months of deadly protests snarled activity at mines in the Andean country.

Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper, and an important silver and gold producer.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast and William Mallard)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.