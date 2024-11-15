Nimy Resources Updates AGM Agenda with Director Changes

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has announced changes to its upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda, including the withdrawal of a resolution for the re-election of a departing director and the addition of resolutions to elect new directors Luke Hampson and Neil Warburton. Shareholders are advised to submit a replacement proxy form if they wish to vote on the new resolutions. The company encourages electronic communication to reduce administrative costs.

