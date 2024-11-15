News & Insights

Stocks

Nimy Resources Updates AGM Agenda with Director Changes

November 15, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has announced changes to its upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda, including the withdrawal of a resolution for the re-election of a departing director and the addition of resolutions to elect new directors Luke Hampson and Neil Warburton. Shareholders are advised to submit a replacement proxy form if they wish to vote on the new resolutions. The company encourages electronic communication to reduce administrative costs.

For further insights into AU:NIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.