Nimy Resources Teams with CSIRO for Nickel Exploration

Nimy Resources Limited has partnered with CSIRO, backed by the Kick-Start program, to enhance nickel exploration at its Mons Project in Western Australia. The collaboration aims to refine mineralisation models and identify high-grade nickel deposits using advanced techniques developed by CSIRO. This initiative represents a significant step in unlocking the untapped potential of the newly discovered greenstone belt in the Yilgarn Craton.
