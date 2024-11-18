Nimy Resources Teams with CSIRO for Nickel Exploration

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has partnered with CSIRO, backed by the Kick-Start program, to enhance nickel exploration at its Mons Project in Western Australia. The collaboration aims to refine mineralisation models and identify high-grade nickel deposits using advanced techniques developed by CSIRO. This initiative represents a significant step in unlocking the untapped potential of the newly discovered greenstone belt in the Yilgarn Craton.

