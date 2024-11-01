News & Insights

Stocks

Nimy Resources Settles Drilling Costs with Shares

November 01, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has issued over 1.4 million shares to Raglan Drilling Pty Ltd to settle nearly $95,000 in drilling costs, utilizing shares instead of cash. These shares will be under a 12-month escrow period, ensuring a strategic partnership while preserving cash flow. This move aligns with Nimy Resources’ compliance with the Corporations Act, maintaining transparency for investors.

For further insights into AU:NIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.