Nimy Resources Settles Drilling Costs with Shares

Nimy Resources Limited has issued over 1.4 million shares to Raglan Drilling Pty Ltd to settle nearly $95,000 in drilling costs, utilizing shares instead of cash. These shares will be under a 12-month escrow period, ensuring a strategic partnership while preserving cash flow. This move aligns with Nimy Resources’ compliance with the Corporations Act, maintaining transparency for investors.

