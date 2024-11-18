Nimy Resources Secures CSIRO Funding for Nickel Study

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM) has secured funding from CSIRO’s Kick-Start program to launch a nickel mineral indicator study at its Mons Project in Western Australia. This collaboration aims to enhance mineralisation models and explore belt-scale potential, focusing primarily on the Masson Prospect, along with Block 3 and Dease & Godley Prospects. The study is set to begin with analysis of existing Mons diamond drill core later this month.

For further insights into AU:NIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.