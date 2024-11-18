Nimy Resources Secures CSIRO Funding for Nickel Study

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.
Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM) has secured funding from CSIRO’s Kick-Start program to launch a nickel mineral indicator study at its Mons Project in Western Australia. This collaboration aims to enhance mineralisation models and explore belt-scale potential, focusing primarily on the Masson Prospect, along with Block 3 and Dease & Godley Prospects. The study is set to begin with analysis of existing Mons diamond drill core later this month.
