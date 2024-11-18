News & Insights

Stocks

Nimy Resources Secures CSIRO Funding for Nickel Study

November 18, 2024 — 10:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM) has secured funding from CSIRO’s Kick-Start program to launch a nickel mineral indicator study at its Mons Project in Western Australia. This collaboration aims to enhance mineralisation models and explore belt-scale potential, focusing primarily on the Masson Prospect, along with Block 3 and Dease & Godley Prospects. The study is set to begin with analysis of existing Mons diamond drill core later this month.

For further insights into AU:NIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.