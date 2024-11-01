Nimy Resources to Quote Over 1 Million Shares

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 1,405,156 fully paid ordinary shares, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 1, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, aiming to enhance the company’s financial standing and market presence. Investors will be keenly observing how this development impacts Nimy’s market performance.

