Nimy Resources Eyes Gallium Expansion in WA Project

Nimy Resources is advancing its Mons Project in WA with plans to establish a JORC Resource for its high-grade gallium discovery at Block 3 East. Recent soil sampling has expanded the potential size of the gallium system, and upcoming drilling will further define the resource. With gallium’s critical role in technology and China’s limited exports, Nimy’s discovery is attracting interest from international partners.

