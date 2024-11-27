Nimy Resources Explores New Australian Greenstone Belt

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited is exploring a new greenstone belt in Western Australia as part of its Mons Project, targeting base and precious metals. This promising venture captures the interest of market watchers looking for opportunities in the resource sector. Investors are advised to consider their own financial circumstances before making decisions related to this development.

