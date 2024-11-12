Nimy Resources Appoints New Director: Insider Interest Update

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Neil Fredrick Warburton as a director, effective November 13, 2024. Warburton holds an indirect interest through Warburton Superfund Pty Ltd, which includes 1,391,055 fully paid ordinary shares and 50,000 unlisted options in the company. This development may interest investors tracking insider movements and their potential impact on the company’s stock performance.

