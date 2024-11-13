News & Insights

Nimy Resources Announces Director Departure and Shareholding Details

November 13, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has announced the departure of director Simon Richard Lill, effective November 12, 2024. Lill held nearly 4.8 million fully paid ordinary shares and significant unquoted options in the company. This change in leadership might influence investor sentiment and future strategic directions for Nimy Resources.

