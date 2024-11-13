Nimy Resources Announces Director Departure and Shareholding Details

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has announced the departure of director Simon Richard Lill, effective November 12, 2024. Lill held nearly 4.8 million fully paid ordinary shares and significant unquoted options in the company. This change in leadership might influence investor sentiment and future strategic directions for Nimy Resources.

For further insights into AU:NIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.