NIMC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.16, changing hands as high as $103.17 per share. NiSource Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIMC's low point in its 52 week range is $96.63 per share, with $121.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.09.

