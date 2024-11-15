News & Insights

Nimble Holdings Warns of Sharp Profit Decline

November 15, 2024

Nimble Holdings Company (HK:0186) has released an update.

Nimble Holdings Company Limited has issued a profit warning, forecasting a significant drop in profits for the six months ending September 2024. The company’s anticipated profits are between HK$15 million to HK$30 million, a stark decrease from HK$110 million in the same period last year. This decline is attributed to reduced gross profit margins, the absence of litigation settlement gains, and impairment losses on properties.

