Nimble Holdings Warns of Sharp Profit Decline

Nimble Holdings Company (HK:0186) has released an update.

Nimble Holdings Company Limited has issued a profit warning, forecasting a significant drop in profits for the six months ending September 2024. The company’s anticipated profits are between HK$15 million to HK$30 million, a stark decrease from HK$110 million in the same period last year. This decline is attributed to reduced gross profit margins, the absence of litigation settlement gains, and impairment losses on properties.

For further insights into HK:0186 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.