Nimble Holdings’ Subsidiary Emerson Reports Operating Loss

November 14, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Nimble Holdings Company (HK:0186) has released an update.

Emerson Radio Corp., a subsidiary of Nimble Holdings Company, reported an operating loss of $2.3 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, despite an increase in net revenues to $4.9 million. The company’s financial results reflect higher costs and expenses, overshadowing its revenue growth.

