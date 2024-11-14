News & Insights

Nimble Holdings’ Subsidiary Emerson Radio Files Quarterly Report

November 14, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Nimble Holdings Company (HK:0186) has released an update.

Nimble Holdings Company Limited has issued an overseas regulatory announcement related to its subsidiary, Emerson Radio Corp., which filed its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024, on the NYSE American. This filing is significant for investors tracking Nimble Holdings’ performance through its majority stake in Emerson Radio, a company with listed shares in the U.S. financial market. The report provides valuable insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance.

