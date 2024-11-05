Nimble Holdings to Discuss Interim Results and Dividend

Nimble Holdings Company (HK:0186) has released an update.

Nimble Holdings Company Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 27, 2024, to approve its interim results for the first half of the year and consider an interim dividend. This announcement could signal potential changes in the company’s financial strategy, sparking interest among investors and stakeholders.

