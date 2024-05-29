Nimble Holdings Announces Subsidiary Disposal Plan

Nimble Holdings Company (HK:0186) has released an update.

Nimble Holdings Company Limited has announced the conditional sale of a subsidiary’s entire share capital to a purchaser connected to the company’s chairman, for a total consideration of approximately HK$12.95 million. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction under the Listing Rules, subject to reporting requirements but exempt from independent shareholder approval. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and consult professional advisers as the disposal is contingent on certain conditions and may not proceed to completion.

