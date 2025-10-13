Nilsine Partners Boosts Stake in QQXT as Investors Look Beyond Big Tech

Key Points

Nilsine Partners, LLC bought 61,385 shares of QQXT, an estimated $6.07 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

This transaction represents a 0.5% increase relative to the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 184,961 shares, valued at $18.30 million as of September 30, 2025.

QQXT now accounts for 1.6% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On October 6, 2025, Nilsine Partners, LLC disclosed the purchase of 61,385 shares of QQXT, estimated at approximately $6.07 million, in its latest SEC filing.

What happened

Nilsine Partners, LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund(NASDAQ:QQXT) by 61,385 shares, according to an SEC filing dated October 6, 2025. The estimated value of the purchase, calculated using the quarterly average share price, was approximately $6.07 million (non-GAAP). The fund’s total QQXT stake now stands at 184,961 shares, worth $18.30 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

This buy brings the QQXT stake to 1.6% of Nilsine Partners, LLC’s $1.11 billion 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

ATO: $89.43 million (8.0% of AUM)

AAPL: $55.07 million (5.0% of AUM)

NVDA: $28.92 million (2.6% of AUM)

AVGO: $23.57 million (2.1% of AUM)

FDN: $22.12 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of October 3, 2025, QQXT shares were priced at $99.56, up 8.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 9.1 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of October 3, 2025) $99.56 One-year total return 7.1 % Dividend yield 0.7% Forward P/E 23.55

Company snapshot

The fund tracks NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index, which includes non-technology constituents of the NASDAQ-100.

It uses an equal-weighted, rules-based approach for portfolio construction.

The ETF is designed for institutional and retail investors seeking diversified U.S. large-cap equity exposure outside the technology sector.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) provides investors with transparent, diversified exposure to U.S. equities across sectors such as consumer goods, healthcare and industrials.

Foolish take

Nilsine Partners added roughly $6 million to its stake in the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector index Fund (QQXT) last quarter. This move signals continued confidence in large-cap U.S stocks beyond tech.

QQXT is a niche spin on the popular NASDAQ-100, excluding tech giants such as Apple, Nvidia, and giving equal weight to other sectors such as consumer, healthcare and industrials. Some notable companies included are Electronic Arts, Lululemon Atheltica, and American Electric Power.

With the NASDAQ still dominated by a handful of mage-cap names, QQXT offers investors a strategy that is more balanced while staying invested in U.S equities without too much weight in big tech.

This kind of diversification may not outperform in every cycle, but it can certainly help portfolios stay resilient when market leadership shifts away from technology.

Glossary

13F reportable assets:Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing their holdings.

Quarterly average pricing:The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for estimating transaction values.

Non-GAAP:Financial figures calculated using methods not defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, often to provide alternative views.

Stake:The amount of ownership or investment an entity holds in a particular security or fund.

AUM (Assets Under Management):The total market value of assets an investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund):An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Equal-weighted methodology:An index or fund strategy where each constituent is given the same weighting, regardless of size.

Index-based approach:An investment strategy that seeks to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Index replication:The process of constructing a portfolio to closely match the performance of a target index.

Dividend yield:A financial ratio showing how much a company pays out in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Institutional investors:Organizations such as funds or endowments that invest large sums of money in securities and assets.

Rules-based approach:An investment strategy that follows predetermined, systematic criteria for selecting and weighting securities.

Forward P/E:The price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the next year.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

