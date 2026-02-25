Nilfisk Holding A (CPSE:NLFSK) Price Target Decreased by 12.12% to 147.90

The average one-year price target for Nilfisk Holding A (CPSE:NLFSK) has been revised to 147,90 kr. / share. This is a decrease of 12.12% from the prior estimate of 168,30 kr. dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146,45 kr. to a high of 152,25 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.40% from the latest reported closing price of 139,00 kr. / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nilfisk Holding A. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 29.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLFSK is 0.02%, an increase of 29.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.36% to 293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLFSK by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 67K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLFSK by 6.59% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 50K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing a decrease of 21.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLFSK by 16.48% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLFSK by 26.39% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 29.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLFSK by 25.32% over the last quarter.

