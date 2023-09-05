NIL: What Student-Athletes Need to Know About Getting Paid

The fall sports season is here, which means many things for a lot of student-athletes—including, in recent years, the start of getting paid for "name, likeness, image" … otherwise known as NIL.

So this weekend, we're going to take a little time to explain what student-athletes and their parents should know about NIL—what it is, financial and tax implications, whether you need representation, and more.

The Tea

NIL has rapidly become a substantial part of the conversation around high school and college sports, especially in college football, which is celebrating its real start this week.

"But what about 'Week 0'?" you ask? If College Gameday isn't shooting on location, it's not a real college football weekend, now is it?

YATI Tip: College-bound and looking to invest? Here's how to get started.

Anyways, not too many years ago, there were strict rules preventing student-athletes players from getting paid for their name, likeness, or image—so, they couldn't get paid for signing autographs or endorsing products, for instance. But over the past few years, NIL laws have allowed college and even high school athletes to, well, monetize themselves.

So before you settle for a Saturday full of excitement, marching bands, tailgates, conference realignment, shattered traditions … nevermind, I'm depressing myself … read on as we sit down with an expert for a discussion about NIL.

The Take

NIL, which is still in its relative infancy, represents a vast sea of still-emerging opportunities for student-athletes nationwide, but it also represents new responsibilities and consequences that young adults must navigate for the first time.

Mo money, mo problems, amirite? (Cringe all you want. I don't care.)

So this week, we sat down to talk with Robert Abramowitz, a partner at top-20 accounting and consulting firm Armanino LLP who works with athletes of all ages to ensure their long-term financial stability. Here's a look at our conversation, which discusses some of the most important topics driving the conversation around athletes' wealth management:

Young and the Invested (YATI): Let's start out with the basics. Mind telling us a little about what NIL is and how it works?

Abramowitz: NIL (name, image, likeness) is a broad term that can work in many different ways. It's payment for "being you"—it was probably always happening under the table, but now it's a way to get paid legally to appear at a camp or sign autographs or do a social media posting for a specific brand or product. It's using your social capital in a way to generate income.

It may be a few hundred dollars, a few thousand dollars, a few [USC quarterback] Caleb Williamses of the world making a couple million. It creates an opportunity for student-athletes and amateur athletes to generate income just like most kids do that have a job in high school or college, but not lose their status as being amateur. An athlete with social capital can take advantage of this opportunity.

YATI: How do student-athletes find these NIL opportunities?

Abramowitz: A lot of people can get them on their own, but they need to be careful about [which brands or brand managers are] reaching out. Is this a person or a company you want to be associated with? How is that association going to affect you down the road?

It helps to have an advocate and a professional that has a connection with brands and relationships and they're able to get you vetted opportunities. But that's going to cost you—you'll pay commission to that person, or maybe other arrangements that involve future earnings. Attorneys are important too, to make sure contracts and agreements are being properly reviewed.

A lot of these professionals do their job on a contingent basis: "I'll do this pro bono for now, but if you get drafted, or you make NIL money over a certain amount, you'll compensate me retroactively."

YATI: So, let's say you're a student-athlete, and now you're making NIL money. What should you do with it?

Abramowitz: You should be strategic. Did you make $10,000? Put it in a retirement plan. If you're only 15, 16, 18—that $10,000 in 50 years might be worth $150,000. [Editor's Note: We highly recommend Roth IRAs—or if you're a minor, custodial Roth IRAs—for the significant tax benefits you're likely to receive on a limited income now as compared to later on in your career.]

Keep good records, and you'll always have a history, a log of what happened, and if the IRS were to audit you, I think the amounts are so low it's unlikely anything would happen. But you should be filing a tax return, and you should have good records.

YATI Tip: These are some of the best apps for college students who want to invest.

At a lower [earnings] level, it's going to be a lot more self-driven. It'll be harder to get professional help. But there's also so much information, articles, podcasts, lots of ways to educate yourself with what's available. And a lot of those [online brokers] will help you. "Hey, I made $5,000 this year. I'm interested in a retirement account. Can you recommend any options?" You could ask questions as simple as that, and a lot of brokers will give you some guidance.

[At a higher earnings level], you might need a professional to help guide you.

YATI: How much NIL money should a student be making before they say to themselves, "I need someone else to help handle this situation?"

Abramowitz: If you're making a few hundred or thousand dollars, an established professional is not going to want to work with you because they're looking to get compensated for their time. There's just not enough [money] there to warrant that. So, the person who's making a few hundred or thousand: Keep your own records, even just an Excel spreadsheet—how much did you earn, from whom, where, when? But you should still be reporting it on your tax return.

YATI: So you have to worry about taxes if you earn NIL money?

Abramowitz: It's no different than someone getting a summer job at Dairy Queen. The only difference is they're probably getting a W-2 and their taxes are being withheld, while with NIL, you're likely getting paid as an independent contractor. [Editor's note: Independent contractors use Form 1099 instead of a W-2 and taxes are not automatically withheld].

That also opens up opportunities for tax deductions. While you're tracking your income, also track expenses. Did you have to pay to fly somewhere for a paid event? That's a deductible business expense. Did you have to buy something specific for a paid event? Did you have to subscribe to Microsoft 365 so you have all the tools to have access to spreadsheets and word processors to handle my NIL responsibilities? All that stuff becomes valid business expenses that can help offset the taxability of your income.

YATI Tip: Do minors report or pay taxes? Learn more here.

As far as filing a tax return goes: H&R Block or other tax prep places would probably be sufficient to help you get that filed.

YATI: You've been talking a lot about a lot of self-service options for low-earning NIL athletes. Is anything different when people start making, say, hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars?

Abramowitz: On the higher end, when you're talking about someone making six figures, seven figures, the dollar amounts are larger, so it becomes more critical that you're optimizing and doing things right.

In that situation, you're probably going to want to work with someone experienced at working in entertainment. It's the same structure as writers and actors and some pro athletes. You want someone who has that experience who can help guide you and optimize—what are business deductions you could take advantage of, what are the different retirement accounts you can use to optimize taxes, are you paying taxes in the right states? Sometimes in cities you need certain business licenses. Do you need general liability insurance?

Also, as the dollars get bigger and you're more of a household name, you're open to a lot more risk because you're a known commodity. You go to an event, there's some altercation that you weren't even a part of, or maybe just tangentially, and before you know it, your name is getting thrown around, maybe you're sued … and how do you protect yourself?

As the dollars become bigger, it's more than just taxes and investing. It's about whether you're protecting yourself and that money you're making.

—

That's all for this week! Here’s wishing you a happy college football season (unless you went to Michigan)!

Riley & Kyle

Young & The Invested (Soon to be WealthUp)

Like what you're reading? Get our weekly financial insights and updates delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning by signing up for The Weekend Tea today!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.