Niks Professional Convenes 2024 AGM

May 25, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Niks Professional Ltd. (SG:NPL) has released an update.

Niks Professional Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Singapore, with Chairman and CEO Mr. Cheng Shoong Tat presiding. Shareholders were welcomed and no pre-submitted questions were received. Key company executives and directors, including the CFO and General Manager, were introduced to the attendees.

