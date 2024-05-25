Niks Professional Convenes 2024 AGM

Niks Professional Ltd. (SG:NPL) has released an update.

Niks Professional Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Singapore, with Chairman and CEO Mr. Cheng Shoong Tat presiding. Shareholders were welcomed and no pre-submitted questions were received. Key company executives and directors, including the CFO and General Manager, were introduced to the attendees.

For further insights into SG:NPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.