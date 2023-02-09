Nikon's (NINOY) Q3 Earnings Increase Y/Y, Guidance Tweaked

Nikon Corporation NINOY reported a net profit of ¥20.6 billion for the third quarter (ended Dec 31, 2022) compared with the year-ago profit of ¥12.6 billion.

For the third quarter, revenues rose 25.8% year over year to ¥167.7 billion.

Segment Details

The Imaging Products (41.7% of revenues) segment’s revenues rose 49.4% year over year to ¥69.9 billion in the reported quarter, owing to higher sales of Z 9 full-frame mirrorless camera and yen depreciation.

Precision Equipment’s (29.9% of revenues) revenues increased 14.9% from the year-ago quarter to ¥50.2 billion. The uptick was mainly caused by increased sales of semiconductor lithography systems, partly offset by softness in FPD lithography systems sales.

Healthcare (15.2% of revenues) revenues rose 26.2% year over year to ¥25.5 billion in the reported quarter, owing to robust customer demand in life science solutions and eye care solutions.

Components’ (7.2% of revenues) revenues decreased 13% from the year-ago quarter to ¥12.1 billion.

Industrial Metrology and Others’ (6% of revenues) revenues jumped 14.6% year over year to ¥10.2 billion.

Operating Details

In the third quarter (ending Dec 31, 2022), Nikon reported an operating profit of ¥26.2 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating profit of ¥14.8 billion.

The Imaging Products segment’s operating profit was ¥19 billion compared with the operating profit of ¥6.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Precision Equipment’s operating profit was ¥8.4 billion compared with the operating profit of ¥5.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The Healthcare business’s operating profit was ¥3.6 billion compared with the operating profit of ¥1.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The Components’ operating profit was ¥3.5 billion compared with the operating profit of ¥6.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The Industrial Metrology and Others segment’s operating profit was ¥0.9 billion compared with the operating profit of ¥1.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were ¥ 313.5 billion compared with ¥ 345.4 billion as of Sep 30.

Long-term bonds and borrowings were ¥104.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with ¥107.5 billion as of Sep 30.

Guidance

For the year ending on Mar 31, 2023, revenues are projected to be ¥630 billion compared with the earlier guidance of ¥645 billion, suggesting a decline of ¥15 billion from the previous year’s reported figure.

Imaging Products’ revenues are expected to rise 29.1% year over year to ¥230 billion. Precision Equipment’s revenues are anticipated to decrease 0.6% to ¥210 billion. Healthcare revenues are expected to rise 27% to ¥93 billion.

Components’ revenues are expected to jump 29.7% year over year to ¥53 billion. Industrial Metrology and Others’ revenues are expected to increase 22.2% to ¥44 billion.

Operating profit is estimated to be ¥55 billion. Earnings for the fiscal year are projected to be ¥116.71 per share compared with the earlier forecast of ¥115.63 per share.

