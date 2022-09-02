Nikon to conduct tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp 7731.T said on Friday that it will conduct a tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group AM3D.DE for 77.9 billion yen ($555.60 million).

The Japanese camera maker said it will also buy the German company's new shares worth about 6.1 billion yen at 20 euros per share.

($1 = 140.2100 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

