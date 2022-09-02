Nikon to conduct tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group

Contributor
Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Nikon Corp said on Friday that it will conduct a tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group for 77.9 billion yen ($555.60 million).

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp 7731.T said on Friday that it will conduct a tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group AM3D.DE for 77.9 billion yen ($555.60 million).

The Japanese camera maker said it will also buy the German company's new shares worth about 6.1 billion yen at 20 euros per share.

($1 = 140.2100 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters