Nikon Slips To Loss In Q1; Sees Loss For H1, Full Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japanese image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to owners of the parent was 13.59 billion Japanese yen, compared to net income of 8.20 billion yen in the same period last year. Loss per share was 37.03 yen, compared to earnings per share of 20.72 yen a year ago.

Operating loss for the period was 20.54 billion yen, compared to operating profit of 9.30 billion yen last year.

Revenue for the quarter fell 54.7 percent to 64.72 billion yen from 142.95 billion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the first half ending September 30, Nikon forecast attributable net loss of 25 billion yen, operating loss of 40 billion yen, and net sales of 165 billion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Nikon forecast attributable net loss of 50 billion yen, operating loss of 75 billion yen, and net sales of 420 billion yen.

