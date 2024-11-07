News & Insights

Nikon Reports Mixed Financial Results Amidst Strategic Acquisitions

November 07, 2024 — 02:05 am EST

Nikon (JP:7731) has released an update.

Nikon Corporation reported modest revenue growth for the first half of 2024, but experienced significant declines in operating profit and profit before tax compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company plans to maintain its dividend policy and forecasts slight revenue growth for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Recent acquisitions, including RED Digital Cinema, signal Nikon’s strategic moves to expand its market presence.

