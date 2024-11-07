Nikon Reports Mixed Financial Results Amidst Strategic Acquisitions

Nikon (JP:7731) has released an update.

Nikon Corporation reported modest revenue growth for the first half of 2024, but experienced significant declines in operating profit and profit before tax compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company plans to maintain its dividend policy and forecasts slight revenue growth for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Recent acquisitions, including RED Digital Cinema, signal Nikon’s strategic moves to expand its market presence.

For further insights into JP:7731 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.