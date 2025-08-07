Markets

Nikon Q1 Net Income Rises

August 07, 2025 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nikon Corp. reported that its first quarter profit to owners of parent was 9.47 billion yen compared to 2.75 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 28.64 yen compared to 7.91 yen. Revenue was 158.12 billion yen, down 3.5% from prior year.

For the first half, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 5.0 billion yen, and revenue of 313.0 billion yen. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 27.0 billion yen, and revenue of 700.0 billion yen.

