Nikon H1 Profit Plunges, Revenue Edges Up; Cuts FY25 Earnings, Revenue View

(RTTNews) - Japanese consumer optical manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOY.PK) Thursday reported that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 69.8 percent to 2.96 billion yen from last year's 9.80 billion yen.

Earnings per share declined to 8.51 yen from 28.15 yen last year.

Operating profit dropped 57.3 percent to 5.82 billion yen from prior year's 13.63 billion yen.

Revenue for the period, however, edged up 0.4 percent to 332.78 billion yen from last year's 331.30 billion yen.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now expects attributable profit to decline 50.9 percent to 16 billion yen or 46.17 yen per share, operating income to decline 44.7 percent to 22 billion yen, and revenue to increase 1.1 percent to 725 billion yen.

The company previously expected attributable profit of 30 billion yen or 86.59 yen per share, operating income of 35 billion yen and revenues of 750 billion yen.

In fiscal 2024, attributable profit was 32.5 billion yen or 94.03 yen per share, operating income of 39.7 billion yen and revenues of 717.2 billion yen.

Further, the company announced its plan to implement another 30.0 billion yen in share buybacks in the second half, funded by sales of cross-shareholding.

In Tokyo, Nikon shares closed Thursday's trading at 1,931 yen, up 2.58 percent.

