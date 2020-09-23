US Markets
NKLA

Nikola's talks with energy firms stalled after short-seller report - WSJ

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Nikola Corp's talks with energy firms including BP PLC to build hydrogen-refueling stations have been stalled following a short-seller's allegations that the electric automaker misled investors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Adds background on short-seller report

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp's NKLA.O talks with energy firms including BP PLC BP.L to build hydrogen-refueling stations have been stalled following a short-seller's allegations that the electric automaker misled investors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Potential partners have been reluctant to move forward amid the heightened scrutiny, but a deal could still come together, the report said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nikola and BP did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In a scathing report two weeks ago, short-seller Hindenburg Research said it had enough evidence to show Nikola and its founder Trevor Milton made false claims about the company's proprietary technology to form partnerships with automakers.

Following the allegations, Milton quit, but Nikola's Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady said on Tuesday it has the backing of all its existing automotive partners.

Nikola has publicly rejected the accusations and has threatened to take legal action against Hindenburg.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKLA BP

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular