Nikola’s SEC collision damage

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-truck maker Nikola is paying the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $125 million to settle civil charges https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2021-267 of fraud. The penalty relates to claims about the company’s progress developing its vehicles made by former boss Trevor Milton, who has separately been hit with criminal charges.

Nikola went public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company last year. The blank-check vehicle’s stock price rocketed as the deal neared and, at one stage, implied a valuation above $30 billion. A short-seller’s questions https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/nikola-is-not-built-to-drive-in-public-markets/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=MTkxMTcx started the rot, then the SEC arrived. Shares closed at $9.25 on Thursday, below the SPAC’s original offering price of $10 and equating to an enterprise value of $3.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

On the one hand, the penalty is more than half the cash the SPAC brought to the deal, a significant dent. On the other, co-investors contributed an additional $525 million and established a value of $3.3 billion for the revenue-free Nikola enterprise. The company is now worth only a fraction less, the travails over Milton’s claims are now behind it, and the SPAC sponsors and Nikola insiders are still sitting on big gains. If that’s the worst regulators can do, it may only mildly discourage cheerleaders from stepping from hype into fraud. (By Richard Beales)

