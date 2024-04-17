Nikola (XTRA:8NI) Price Target Increased by 8.14% to 1.79

The average one-year price target for Nikola (XTRA:8NI) has been revised to 1.79 / share. This is an increase of 8.14% from the prior estimate of 1.66 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.99 to a high of 3.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 178.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nikola. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8NI is 0.04%, a decrease of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71.88% to 462,345K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 107,034K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,459K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,747K shares, representing an increase of 25.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8NI by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 32,385K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citigroup holds 20,772K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,208K shares, representing an increase of 50.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8NI by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,628K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,534K shares, representing an increase of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8NI by 40.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.