Nikola warns of supply constraints of batteries, chips and touch screens

Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O on Friday warned of supply constraints of batteries, chips, touch screens and other parts.

During a conference call, Nikola said it has enough battery cells to achieve its plan to build 50-100 battery-electric Tre deliveries in 2021, but battery makers have yet to make commitment to next year's supplies.

