Nikola To Supply Plug Power With Up To 75 Nikola Tre Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA), a zero-emissions transportation and energy solutions provider, said on Thursday that it will supply up to 75 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles or FCEVs to Plug Power over the next three years.

The first trucks will be delivered in 2023.

The Nikola Tre FCEV is a hydrogen-powered cabover for longer or continuous metro-regional applications with an expected range of up to 500 miles.

The acquired FCEVs will be paired with Plug's liquid hydrogen tankers. The Nikola trucks will help Plug Power to deliver green hydrogen to customers in North America as part of its decarburization efforts.

In addition, both parties have also executed 125 metric-tons per day Green Hydrogen Supply Agreement, that aims to provide Nikola with a minimum of 100 metric-tons per day of hydrogen, with the option to increase volume over time.

