News & Insights

Markets
JBHT

Nikola To Sell 13 Zero Emission Trucks To J.B. HUNT; Nikola Up In Pre-market

July 31, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) a manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric vehicles announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell 13 Nikola zero-emission Class 8 trucks to a unit of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), a supply chain solutions provider.

The initial order includes 10 battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles with the delivery to be expected in August. These trucks will be placed at facilities servicing J.B. Hunt's key routes, including in the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas.

Nikola's hydrogen arm, HYLA, will supply the fueling and hydrogen infrastructure.

"These zero-emission trucks from Nikola advance our progress towards achieving our ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity through viable solutions," commented Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer of J.B. Hunt.

In pre-market activity, shares of Nikola are trading at $2.42 up 6.6% and shares of J.B. Hunt are trading at $207.35 on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBHT
NKLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.