Nikola To Sell 13 Zero Emission Trucks To J.B. HUNT; Nikola Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) a manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric vehicles announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell 13 Nikola zero-emission Class 8 trucks to a unit of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), a supply chain solutions provider.

The initial order includes 10 battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles with the delivery to be expected in August. These trucks will be placed at facilities servicing J.B. Hunt's key routes, including in the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas.

Nikola's hydrogen arm, HYLA, will supply the fueling and hydrogen infrastructure.

"These zero-emission trucks from Nikola advance our progress towards achieving our ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity through viable solutions," commented Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer of J.B. Hunt.

In pre-market activity, shares of Nikola are trading at $2.42 up 6.6% and shares of J.B. Hunt are trading at $207.35 on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.