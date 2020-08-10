US Markets
Nikola to make 2,500 electric garbage trucks for Republic Services

Subrat Patnaik
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Republic Services Inc said on Monday it would partner with electric-vehicle maker Nikola Corp to develop 2,500 electric waste and recycling collection trucks.

The zero-emission vehicles, which will have a range of 150 miles (241.4 km), are expected to be integrated into Republic Services' fleet beginning in 2023, the U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal company said in a statement. (https://prn.to/3fRIdGp)

"The deal is expandable to 5,000 vehicles over the life of the agreement."

