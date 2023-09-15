Nikola To Expand Dealer Network Into Canada For Class 8 Truck Sales And Service Coverage

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) announced Friday an expansion of its dealer network into Canada for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of ITD Industries Inc., an industry leading commercial trailer manufacturer and technology business headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

ITD is a North American leader in transportation equipment manufacturing with more than 20,000 trailers built and a growing network of customers from across Canada and the U.S.

ITD's Toronto-based premier Nikola showroom and service operations will be integrated into its manufacturing facility and features 55-foot ceilings and more than 78,000 square feet.

Furthermore, Nikola is eligible for the Clean BC Go Electric Rebates in the province of British Columbia with $150,000 (CAD) in incentives towards the purchase or lease of both the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric truck. This provincial incentive is stackable with the iMHZEV federal incentive.

ITD will be promoting Nikola's zero-emission trucks across its national sales channels and is a qualified dealer under the Federal government's iMHZEV program.

ITD will be holding a launch event for industry and other interested stakeholders in the Fall of 2023 to share more about its partnership with Nikola.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.