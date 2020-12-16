Nikola strikes deal with Arizona Public Service for hydrogen-refueling stations

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Arizona Public Service to build hydrogen-refueling stations.

"Both companies have agreed to submit the program to the Arizona Corporation Commission for approval," Nikola said in a statement.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

